Seasonal Maine resident found dead, investigation underway

A death investigation is underway in Maine after a seasonal Cushing resident was found dead Friday.

NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine reports that Maine Marine Patrol was notified around 7 p.m. Friday that 83-year-old Donald McBeth was missing after he failed to appear at a family gathering.

About an hour later, around 8 p.m. McBeth was found by local fire and EMS personnel on the shore near Gaunt Neck Road in Cushing, News Center Maine said citing a news release from the Department of Marine Resources. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate word on how McBeth died. His body was brought to the chief medical examiner's office.

The Maine Marine Patrol, Knox County Sheriff's Office, and Maine Warden Service assisted with the search for McBeth, who was from Vero Beach, Florida, but lived seasonally in Maine.

An investigation is ongoing.