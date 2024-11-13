Section of Route 1 in Peabody shut down due to overturned truck

A section of Route 1 northbound in Peabody, Massachusetts, is shut down on Wednesday morning due to an overturned truck.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Route 1 north is closed at the Lake Street overpass due to the crash. Traffic is being detoured to Interstate 95.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In #Peabody, Route 1 NB closed at Lake Street overpass due to overturned truck. Traffic being detoured to I-95. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 13, 2024

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. There was no immediate word on injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Aerial video of the scene showed the truck on its side, blocking both lanes of traffic.

No further details were immediately available.