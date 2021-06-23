Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz Running for Mass. Governor

Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, a Boston Democrat and the first Latina elected to the Massachusetts state Senate, announced that she will run for governor in 2022 on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Chang-Díaz declared her candidacy in a launch video that knocks "Beacon Hill insiders" for lacking urgency.

“I've spent my life listening to powerful people tell me to slow down. To think smaller. To wait,” Chang-Díaz says in the video. “Voters didn’t send me to the State Senate to wait….Every day it gets harder for working families to live here. Health care and housing costs get higher, Black and brown kids face yawning opportunity gaps. If we don’t act now, we’ll be having the same conversation about the same problems in another 10 years.”

The first Latina elected to the state Senate and currently the only woman of color serving in the body, Chang-Díaz is rolling out a campaign video that touts legislative accomplishments around education funding and criminal justice reform.

Chang-Díaz starts her run with stops across Massachusetts, culminating in a campaign kick-off with supporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Chang-Díaz previously said she was "seriously considering" a campaign for the corner office next year when Gov. Charlie Baker's second term expires. One former state senator is already running for governor on the Democratic side of the ticket.

Chang-Diaz was a key player in efforts to pass school funding reform in 2019, and helped negotiate a overhaul of policing oversight and accountability laws last year in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

State House News Service contributed to this report.