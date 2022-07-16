Senator Concussed After State House Fall

Sen. Joan Lovely is recovering after a fall inside the State House on Thursday left her with a concussion.

"I'm OK," Lovely told State House News Service Friday.

The Salem Democrat said she was exiting her office in the early evening, around the time the Senate's formal session adjourned, when one of her shoes partially slipped off in a fourth-floor hallway.

"And I went to kind of recover it, and I lost my balance and I went over backwards," Lovely said. "...The wall happened to be there, and my head hit it."

The State House features some unforgiving marble floors and steps. In 2011, Sen. Susan Fargo of Lincoln and Sen. Richard Ross of Wrentham both suffered falls in the historic building within a few months of each other.

Lovely was taken to Mass. General Hospital on Thursday. She was resting at home on Friday, and while she has a concussion and "pretty bad headache," said she is otherwise alright.