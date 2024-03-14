car crash

Serious crash closes part of Route 1 in Peabody, police say

By Asher Klein

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

First responders were at the scene of a serious car crash on U.S. Route 1 in Peabody, Massachusetts, Thursday, according to police.

The crash, on the northbound side of the highway, prompted some lane closures, according to state police.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Peabody news

Boston Business Journal Mar 7

This Peabody company ranks as the fastest-growing in the Northeast

Massachusetts Feb 14

Police respond to Peabody apartment complex for report of shots fired

This article tagged under:

car crashMassachusettsPeabodyRoute 1
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us