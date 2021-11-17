Local

Fatal Crash Closes Roads in Brockton

One person was in the car, which hit a telephone pole and then a parked U-Haul truck on Centre Street in Brockton

By Mary Markos

A fatal car crash closed down roadways Wednesday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The Brockton Fire Department was called to 885 Centre Street around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

One person was in the car, which hit a telephone pole and then a parked U-Haul truck. The victim, who was entrapped in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.

Centre Street was shutdown near Bates Road, Route 123, impacting traffic. Route 27 would be the better alternative.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

