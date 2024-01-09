Serious crash closes street in Bridgewater

A serious crash temporarily closed part of Bedford Street in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Bridgewater police tweeted a photo of the scene and said that Bedford Street was closed to traffic between Cottage and Winter streets. Drivers were told to seek an alternative route.

Bedford street is closed to traffic from Cottage street to Winter Street. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/KFaDpnPXfo — Bridgewater Police (Massachusetts) (@BwtrPolice) January 9, 2024

MassDOT said serious injuries have been reported.

More details weren't immediately available.