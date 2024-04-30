Man in deadly Hopkinton road rage incident to be arraigned on murder charge

A man accused of intentionally hitting a woman with his car during a road rage incident in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, is scheduled to be arraigned on a new charge Tuesday.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, is now being charged with murder, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Monday.

The incident occurred on April 4 on Hayden Rowe Street near Cornell's Irish Pub, Hopkinton police said.

Destini Decoff, 26, died from her injuries two days later.

Sweatt was originally charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation in connection with the incident.

He reportedly told police a group of people in a car behind him got out at the intersection to Granite and Hayden Rowe streets and threatened to kill him, with one allegedly pulling out a knife.

The 36-year-old will be arriagned in Framingham District Court.