Serious Crash Reported on I-91 in Springfield

Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Springfield on Monday morning.
The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Exit 8.
There was no immediate word on injuries, but state police shared photos of a cruiser being used to stabilize an SUV so a woman inside could be safely removed.
No further details were released.