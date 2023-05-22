Local

Serious Crash Reported on I-91 in Springfield

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Springfield on Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Exit 8.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but state police shared photos of a cruiser being used to stabilize an SUV so a woman inside could be safely removed.

No further details were released.

