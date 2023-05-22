Serious Crash Reported on I-91 in Springfield

Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Springfield on Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Exit 8.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but state police shared photos of a cruiser being used to stabilize an SUV so a woman inside could be safely removed.

Around 8:30AM Troopers responded to I-91 NB around Exit 8 in Springfield for multiple-vehicle crash w/entrapment. Second photo shows cruiser being used to stabilize female victim’s car so she could be safely extricated. More info to be released later today. pic.twitter.com/APk09XjxQa — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 22, 2023

No further details were released.