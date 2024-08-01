Massachusetts

Serious crash with injuries reported in Methuen

A medical helicopter was reportedly on its way to the scene

By Marc Fortier

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Police are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries in Methuen, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Methuen police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 8 a.m. that Lowell Street between Sawyer and Wheeler streets was closed until further notice due to "a serious motor vehicle crash" on Lowell Street.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

They added that a medical helicopter was on its way and the crash remains under investigation.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us