Serious crash with injuries reported in Methuen

Police are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries in Methuen, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Methuen police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 8 a.m. that Lowell Street between Sawyer and Wheeler streets was closed until further notice due to "a serious motor vehicle crash" on Lowell Street.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

They added that a medical helicopter was on its way and the crash remains under investigation.

Due to a serious motor vehicle crash on Lowell Street in #Methuen, Lowell Street between Sawyer Street and Wheeler Street is CLOSED until further notice. Med Flight is en route to the area and an active investigation is under way. pic.twitter.com/MRnqaWDJel — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) August 1, 2024



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

No further details were immediately available.