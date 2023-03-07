Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on Freetown Stretch of Route 140

At least one person was seriously hurt during a crash on Route 140 northbound in Freetown, Massachusetts, according to MassDOT.

The crash was reported by MassDOT at 9:40 a.m., and at that time, the right lane and breakdown lane remained closed.

Crash with serious injuries in #Freetown on RT-140-NB at MM-10.6. Right lane and breakdown lane remain closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 7, 2023

Travelers were told to expect delays.

Authorities have not specified how many people were hurt, only saying that the crash led to serious injuries.

Additional information was not released.