Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
FREETOWN

Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on Freetown Stretch of Route 140

By Matt Fortin

Working police lights
Getty Images

At least one person was seriously hurt during a crash on Route 140 northbound in Freetown, Massachusetts, according to MassDOT.

The crash was reported by MassDOT at 9:40 a.m., and at that time, the right lane and breakdown lane remained closed.

Travelers were told to expect delays.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities have not specified how many people were hurt, only saying that the crash led to serious injuries.

Additional information was not released.

More Bristol County News

Fall River Feb 17

Prosecutors Hope for New Clues 35 Years After Fall River Woman Went Missing

Easton Feb 6

New Details in Easton Standoff: Woman Killed by Police ID'd, More on Her Weapon

This article tagged under:

FREETOWN
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us