Serious injuries are being reported as the result of a rollover crash on Interstate 91 in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

The crash was reported by state police shortly before noon on Friday.

The rollover occurred on I-91 south. I-91 is temporarily closed at Exit 10B and traffic is being diverted to Route 5 south in West Springfield.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is on scene, state police said, and delays should be expected.

No further information was immediately available.