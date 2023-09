A crash that involved multiple vehicles led to serious injuries on Route 3 south on Friday morning in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

MassDOT said that there drivers passing through should expect delays.

Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries in #Weymouth on RT-3-SB at MM-38.4. The two left lanes are closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 29, 2023

Lane closures were reported as a result of the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.