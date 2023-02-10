Seven-Car Pileup Reported on I-95 South in Needham

A seven-car pileup on Interstate 95 south in Needham, Massachusetts, is causing traffic problems on Friday morning.
The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on I-95 south near Exit 35 for Highland Avenue, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
State police said seven cars were involved in the crash. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured.
Both the right and center lane are closed, and only one lane of travel is open.
Delays should be expected, according to state police.