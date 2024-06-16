Rhode Island

Seven people arrested after massive fight on Block Island Ferry dock

Narragansett Police say they responded to 304 Great Island Road for a report of 20 to 30 individuals fighting.

By Staff Reports

Police Car with Flashing red and blue lights

Seven people were arrested following a large fight at the Block Island Ferry dock in Rhode Island on Saturday night.

Two people were transported to area hospitals due to injury.

As officers were making arrests, some individuals began interfering and were told to stand back or be arrested for obstruction.

The people arrested were identified as:

  • Manuel Pina, 42 years old, of Brockton
  • Gilda Antunes, 28 years old, of Brockton
  • Elsa Lopes, 31 years old, of Brockton
  • Henry Lopes Jr., 32 years old, of Providence
  • Victor Manuel Gomes Depina, 39 years old, of Brockton
  • Michael Gomes Lopes, 36 years old, of Brockton
  • A 16-year-old juvenile

All seven are expected to be arraigned in District Court 4th Division on Monday. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

