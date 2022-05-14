Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Several Arrests Made After Disruptive Crowd, Fights at Hampton Beach

Several arrests were made during the day and evening for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and alcohol offenses

NBC Washington

Police dispersed a large gathering at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire late Friday night after several fights broke out.

According to a Facebook post by Hampton police, after dispersal from the beach, the groups headed to the roadway and continued disrupting traffic on Ocean Boulevard, leading to requests for additional police units from throughout Rockingham County.

Several arrests were made during the day and evening for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and alcohol offenses, police said.

There were no injuries or damage reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The department's Facebook post ended with a warning about this incident.

"We want people to enjoy the beach. Those wishing to cause violence and disruptions will be prosecuted."

Local

Milwaukee 39 mins ago

20 Injured in Milwaukee Shootings After Bucks Playoff Game

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

1 Dead in New Hampshire Police Shooting

This article tagged under:

New HampshirePOLICEHampton Beach
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us