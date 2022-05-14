Several Arrests Made After Disruptive Crowd, Fights at Hampton Beach

Police dispersed a large gathering at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire late Friday night after several fights broke out.

According to a Facebook post by Hampton police, after dispersal from the beach, the groups headed to the roadway and continued disrupting traffic on Ocean Boulevard, leading to requests for additional police units from throughout Rockingham County.

Several arrests were made during the day and evening for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and alcohol offenses, police said.

There were no injuries or damage reported.

The department's Facebook post ended with a warning about this incident.

"We want people to enjoy the beach. Those wishing to cause violence and disruptions will be prosecuted."