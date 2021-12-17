Local

car crash

Several Pedestrians Hit By Vehicle in West Roxbury, Police Say

Two strollers were knocked over on the ground near a crashed pickup truck at the scene

By Mary Markos and Mike Manzoni

A pickup truck on a sidewalk near a stroller at the scene of a crash in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

Several pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in West Roxbury Friday morning, Boston police said.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on Centre Street at Hastings Street. The people involved don't appear to have life-threatening injuries.

While police didn't immediately provide more information about what happened, a pickup truck was perched precariously on a sidewalk at the scene behind police tape; two strollers were knocked over on the ground near the pickup.

Massachusetts State Police and Boston police are investigating.

