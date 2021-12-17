Several Pedestrians Hit By Vehicle in West Roxbury, Police Say

Several pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in West Roxbury Friday morning, Boston police said.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on Centre Street at Hastings Street. The people involved don't appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

While police didn't immediately provide more information about what happened, a pickup truck was perched precariously on a sidewalk at the scene behind police tape; two strollers were knocked over on the ground near the pickup.

Massachusetts State Police and Boston police are investigating.

There’s another mangled stroller on the other side of the pickup truck. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/mjeDnfAGAM — Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) December 17, 2021