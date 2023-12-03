Boston

Several pets rescued from Brighton attic fire; 6 people displaced

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston Fire Department

Several pets were rescued Sunday night from a fire at a multi-family home in Boston's Brighton neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department said crews had their hands full chasing the fire in the attic of 343 Market St. around 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated around $250,000, and six people were displaced, the fire department said.

There was no word on what may have caused the fire.

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Fire DepartmentBrighton
