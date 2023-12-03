Several pets rescued from Brighton attic fire; 6 people displaced

Several pets were rescued Sunday night from a fire at a multi-family home in Boston's Brighton neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department said crews had their hands full chasing the fire in the attic of 343 Market St. around 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated around $250,000, and six people were displaced, the fire department said.

Companies had their hands full chasing fire in the attic of 343 Market St where 6 people are displaced & several pets where rescued. No injuries reported. Damages estimated around $250000. pic.twitter.com/0Z8UMZZf7z — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 4, 2023

There was no word on what may have caused the fire.