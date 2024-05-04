New Hampshire

Manchester mom arrested for driving 112 mph with her 2 kids unbuckled in SUV

Shirley Stanley, 23, was speeding as she wove in and out of traffic on Route 101 with her two kids -- ages 1 and 4 -- not buckled or secured with any type of child restraint system, New Hampshire State Police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A woman is facing several charges after she was allegedly driving more than 100 mph with her two young kids unbuckled in her SUV in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday night.

New Hampshire State Police say Shirley Stanley, 23, was arrested Friday night and charged with reckless operation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two​ counts of violating required child passenger restraints, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, unsafe lane​ change, following too closely, and speeding.

According to police, a state trooper saw a Chevrolet Tahoe that was speeding on Route 101 westbound, weaving in and out of traffic around 9:17 p.m. At one point, the SUV was clocked at 112 mph.

The driver, later identified as Stanley, was pulled over, and the trooper found her two children -- ages 1 and 4 -- inside the SUV. They were not buckled or secured with any type of child restraint system, police said.

Stanley was taken into custody and then released on personal recognizance bail. She's scheduled to appear in Candia District Court at 8 a.m. on June 10. It was not immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney.

State police believe other people may have seen Stanley's driving before she was pulled over Friday night, and any witnesses are asked to contact police at 603-223-4381.

