18 ‘Friendly, Social' Sheep Up for Adoption in Mass. After Owner Surrenders Them

Sheep lovers, this is your time: 18 sheep are waiting to find a new home in Massachusetts.

The MSPCA announced Friday it has received one of its largest sheep surrenders at Nevins Farm in Methuen. Sixteen Icelandic sheep and two Shetland sheep were brought in earlier this week and they are waiting to be adopted.

The animals, described as “friendly, social, and in very good health" by staff at the farm, are all 9 years old and have been living together their entire lives. The MSPCA said that the previous owner, who has not been identified, developed health issues and could no longer care for them.

The owner “was extremely concerned about the health and welfare of the sheep, who were clearly treated as much-loved pets,” said Rachel Diersen, supervisor of the equine and farm animal program at Nevins Farm, in a statement. “It makes us feel really good that we can care for and find homes for these beautiful pets so she can focus all of her energy on getting healthy.”

Staffers from Nevins Farm picked the sheep up on Wednesday and moved them to Methuen, where they are now waiting for a new home. The previous owner has donated 20 bales of hay for the animals to eat, Diersen said.

Staff at Nevins Farm are calling out to potential adopters and interested first-time sheep owners will get additional guidance.