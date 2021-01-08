Sherborn Police Looking for Missing Teen

Police in Massachusetts are asking for the public's help locating a Sherborn teen who has been missing since Thursday.

The 17-year-old girl, who police did not name, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 at her house in the area of North Main Street and South Main Street in the Town of Sherborn.

The teen is approximately 5'10" tall and around 130 pounds. She has dark brown hair that is dyed red at the tips. She is believed to be wearing a gray t-shirt, a long sleeve navy shirt, red Adidas sneakers and blue jeans.

It is also possible she is wearing a Patriots winter hat, a long, black down coat and grey sweatpants with blue "MASS BAY" lettering down one leg, police said.

Anyone who saw someone matching this description or knows the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sherborn Police Department at 508-653-2424.