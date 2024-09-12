Massachusetts

Sheriff to hold news conference to release details about drug conspiracy investigation

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Norfolk Sheriff's Office

Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday morning to discuss a drug conspiracy investigation.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Norfolk County Sheriff's Correctional Center in Dedham.

No further details about the press conference have been released.

NBC10 Boston will carry the press conference live in the video player at the top of this story.

