Shooting Breaks Out During Basketball Game in Lynn, Mass.

Police say a shooting occurred Friday evening at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Canseco Morillo, a 25-year-old man from Lynn was arrested for opening fire during a school basketball tournament happening at the middle school, said police.

Police say Morillo began firing his weapon at around 10:40 p.m., but did not hit anyone. The only person injured was a woman who was cut by glass in her car after a bullet struck the car.

The incident moved tournament organizers to cancel the remainder of the tournament for safety concerns.

"While we are very disappointed that this happened and the consequences, including the loss of a beloved tournament, we must continue to put everyone's safety first," said Jared Nicholson, Mayor of Lynn in a statement. "We very much appreciate the longtime commitment and leadership of the tournament organizers. We also feel for those impacted by last night's traumatic events."

Lynn police say they are working with state police to investigate the incident.

Morillo is expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Monday, August 8, according to police.