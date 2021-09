A person was shot Tuesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

They were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The shooting was reported about 4:25 p.m. on Talbot Avenue near Dorchester Avenue.

No arrests have yet been made, and police are investigating, officials said.

No further information was available.