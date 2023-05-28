Shots Fired at Cape Cod Beach During Memorial Day Weekend

Gunfire erupted Saturday night at a beach on Cape Cod as many were in the area to celebrate a warm and sunny Memorial Day weekend.

Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Rescue says shots were fired at Craigville Beach in Osterville.

According to rescue officials, no one was taken to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Barnstable police for more information.