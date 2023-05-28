Local

Cape Cod

Shots Fired at Cape Cod Beach During Memorial Day Weekend

Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Rescue says shots were fired at Craigville Beach in Osterville.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Gunfire erupted Saturday night at a beach on Cape Cod as many were in the area to celebrate a warm and sunny Memorial Day weekend.

According to rescue officials, no one was taken to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Barnstable police for more information.

