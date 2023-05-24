Local

Boston police

Shots Fired in Boston's South End, Police Investigating

No arrests have been made

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Kirsten Glavin

Boston police are investigating Wednesday night after shots were fired in the city's South End neighborhood.

Officers were on scene at Shawmut Avenue and Lenox Street where dozens of evidence markers had been placed across a large area of the street partitioned off by yellow police tape.

Police tell NBC10 Boston that no one was hurt, thankfully, but there was property damage.

Pictures from the scene show the incident occurred in front of a grocery store, pizza shop, liquor store and men's club.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

