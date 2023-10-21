Shuttle buses replace Green Line trains in Copley due to wire problem

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Kenmore and Park Street on the MBTA Green Line due to a wire problem near Copley.

According to the MBTA, approximately twenty feet of overhead wire came down after a westbound trolley experienced a problem with its pantograph.

The MBTA announced the delays on social media.

MBTA riders wanting to go downtown are urged to use the Orange Line trains for service between Back Bay and North Station.

The MBTA asked E branch passengers to use the 39 bus for service between Prudential and Back Bay/Copley.

This comes amidst public outrage over a revelation earlier this week that parts of the new extension track are too narrow and will need repair work. MBTA leaders said the train remains safe for riders.

Parts of the extension were placed under speed restrictions last month, frustrating commuters. It is just the latest of a series of issues plaguing the agency that have raised questions about safety and reliability.

“In general it’s really hard to get from Boston the the other side of the river. I was really excited about the green line because it made a lot of areas in Somerville more accessible. But now it sounds like it’s going to shut down again.” said one Green Line rider.

The Union Branch opened in March 2022, followed by the Medford Branch in December 2022, and the MBTA's project website, as of Thursday, listed work as complete.

The MBTA said some of the tracks built for the new Green Line extension are too narrow and will have to be redone. Now leaders want to know how this happened.