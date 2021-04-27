Silver Alert Issued for Missing Quincy Man

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man from Quincy, Massachusetts.
Jin Qing Tang was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday when he went for a walk. He is diabetic and has a hearing impairment, police in Quincy said.
Tang is described as an Asian man with short gray hair and brown eyes, according to police.
When he was last seen, he was wearing gray pants, black sneakers without laces, a black hooded jacket and a white hat, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 617-745-5830.