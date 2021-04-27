Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
quincy

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Quincy Man

Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking for 72-year-old Jin Qing Tang, last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday

Quincy Police

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man from Quincy, Massachusetts.

Jin Qing Tang was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday when he went for a walk. He is diabetic and has a hearing impairment, police in Quincy said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tang is described as an Asian man with short gray hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

credit card debt 14 mins ago

If You Have Credit Card Debt, Now Is the Time to Ask for a Break on Fees and Interest Rates

Vermont 44 mins ago

Historic Bell Salvaged After Vt. Church Burns

When he was last seen, he was wearing gray pants, black sneakers without laces, a black hooded jacket and a white hat, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-745-5830.

This article tagged under:

quincyMassachusettsmissing personsilver alert
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us