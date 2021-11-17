Silver Alert Issued in Stoughton for Missing Man With Alzheimer's

Police in Stoughton, Massachusetts, say a Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Lane Yerxa, an 82-year-old Walpole resident, was last seen around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on Canton Street in Stoughton, driving a green 2012 Honda CR-V with Massachusetts plates reading "1JJ879." There were two dogs in the vehicle, police said, noting that Yerxa does not drive frequently.

Stoughton Police

Yerxa, who recently moved from Quincy, visits that city often, police said. In a previous incident in which he went missing, Yerxa was found in Quincy Center.

Yerxa is described as being about 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-344-2424.