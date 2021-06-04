Sleeping Driver's Truck Goes Airborne, Crashes Into NH Toll Plaza

A sleeping driver crashed into a New Hampshire toll plaza early Friday morning, according to police.

State police said 39-year-old Austin Kootz was driving northbound on Route 16, approaching the Rochester toll plaza, shortly before 4 a.m. when he fell asleep and lost control of his pickup truck.

Police said the truck crashed into the concrete abutment in front of the toll plaza, sending the vehicle airborne, right into the toll booth. The toll booth was unoccupied at the time.

According to police, Kootz was not injured in the crash.

The Rochester toll plaza was down to just one lane for about eight hours as crews worked to repair the toll booth and equipment.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash at this time.