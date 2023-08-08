Sloane's, new restaurant specializing in comfort food, opens in Allston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Earlier this year, it was reported that a new restaurant would be replacing a deli in Allston, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

According to a source (Brad Searles), Sloane's is now open on North Harvard Street, taking over the space where Our Fathers Place was from 2017 until 2022. A Boston Magazine article confirms the opening, mentioning that Sarah Wade of Stillwater in downtown Boston (and formerly of Lulu's in Allston) is behind the place. The new restaurant offers comfort food dishes such as pub cheese and crackers, sausage corn chowder, pigs in a blanket, wings, burgers, club sandwiches, lamb meatloaf, pot roast mac and cheese, pretzel crusted chicken, a vegan stew, and housemade ice cream.

The address for Sloane's is 197 N Harvard Street, Allston, MA, 02134. Its website can be found at https://www.sloanesboston.com/

