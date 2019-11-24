Small Earthquake Reported in Salem, New Hampshire

A small earthquake struck New Hampshire Saturday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 1.8 magnitude earthquake was centered in Salem but could also be felt in Manchester. It happened around 9:45 p.m., more than a mile and a half below the surface, according to the agency.

Salem police confirmed on Facebook that there was a small earthquake and thanked everyone for their concern.

Residents in Salem reported on Facebook hearing what sounded like a boom while others said their houses shook.

There are no reports of any damage or injuries.