Local BBQ chain to close 2 locations in Boston, Cambridge, open 2 more: Report

Changes are coming to a local group of barbecue restaurants, including the closing of two locations and the opening of two others.

According to the Tables section of The Boston Globe, The Smoke Shop BBQ is shutting down outlets in Cambridge's Kendall Square on July 28 and at Hub Hall by North Station in Boston on July 29, while new locations will be coming to Woburn (as first mentioned in an earlier article here) and Methuen in the fall. Locations in Boston's Fort Point, East Boston, Somerville's Assembly Row, and Harvard Square in Cambridge will remain in operation.

The website for all locations of The Smoke Shop BBQ--which chef/restaurateur Andy Husbands first established in 2016 with the opening of its Kendall Square restaurant--can be found at thesmokeshopbbq.com.

