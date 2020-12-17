Snow Days Disappear for Some Students During Pandemic

In years past, a storm like Thursday's Nor'easter meant an automatic snow day for students across Massachusetts. But with many students already remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, that precious childhood moment has been stolen away.

Hundreds of Massachusetts schools opted to go remote due to the storm, according to the NBC10 Boston and NECN school closing system.

Grace Reynolds, a 6th grader in Norwood, spent her Thursday on the computer at home learning remotely. On a normal snow day, Reynolds said she would, "probably be sleeping in, to be honest."

The sweet gift of unexpected rest… has been upended by the pandemic.

"We're presenting an assignment, doing work, practicing for upcoming tests," she explained. "All the normal stuff we do in class."

And, for a touch of irony, Reynolds' dad is a principal in nearby Sharon.

"Today we thought we should be going for a no school day. Enjoy the snow. I hope the kids are out there," Darrin Reynolds said.

While kids in Norwood were studying, others in nearby Canton were out enjoying the snow.

Colleen Lenane brought her son and his friend to a sledding hill outside a closed school.

"He's been begging me since about 8 a.m. to come here. This is their favorite spot to come," Colleen Lenane said.

There was no sleeping in for Lenane's son Evan and his friend Dominic Gacicia.

"As I was going to bed last night, I started thinking about what I wanted to do," Evan Lenane said.

The boys said it was even a little sweeter missing a remote day to enjoy the snow.

"I just kind of said in the morning after my mom told me… I just want to go outside and play in the snow," Gacicia said.