Weather

Snowfall totals: How much fell across Mass., NH on Wednesday?

The snow made for a messy morning commute in some areas

By Marc Fortier

The storm that hit New England overnight, dropping accumulating snow in some areas, wasn't a major winter event by any means. But some areas did get some real snow.

Some areas of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont saw 2-3 inches of snow, which made for a messy morning commute.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across New England, according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts

Oxford: 2.1"

Pittsfield: 2"

Cheshire: 1.7"

Clarksburg: 1.5"

Sturbridge: 1.3"

Savoy: 1.3"

Williamstown: 1.2"

New Hampshire

Windsor: 2.1"

Spofford: 1.8"

New Ipswich: 1.6"

Plymouth: 1.5"

Vermont

Landgrove: 3"

Dover: 2.5"

Wilmington: 2.3"

Milton: 2.1"

Brattleboro: 1.7"

Arlington: 1.5"

