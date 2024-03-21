snow

Some areas of northern New England received up to a foot of snow overnight

Even more snow is headed our way this weekend

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts saw a few snow squalls overnight, but other than that, most of the state saw only rain.

But some areas of northern New England saw up to a foot of snow, and another storm that could bring accumulating snow is headed our way this weekend.

Here's a look at some of the jackpot areas for snowfall, according to the National Weather Service:

Maine

Kingsbury: 12"

Brownville: 8"

Dover-Foxcroft: 7"

Cornville: 6.3"

Dallas: 5.8"

Livermore Falls: 5"

Otisfield: 3.5"

Bridgton: 2"

Vermont

Nashville: 8.4"

Underhill: 8.3"

Jericho: 6.8"

Maidstone: 5.7"

St. George: 4.6"

Richmond: 4.5"

North Calais: 4.3"

Calais: 4"

West Burke: 4"

Williston: 4"

Landgrove: 3.8"

Marshfield: 3.5"

West Hartford: 3.2"

Hinesburg: 2.9"

Wallingford: 2.5"

New Hampshire

Sugar Hill: 5.5"

Jefferson: 4.5"

Massachusetts

Savoy: 2.4"

