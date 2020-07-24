So Wait… Is Gov. Baker Throwing Out the 1st Pitch at the Red Sox Home Opener Or Not?

With a depleted rotation to start the season, most fans expect the Boston Red Sox will have some issues with their pitching staff this year. But few expected that uncertainty would start with the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day.

On Friday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker's office said he would be throwing out the first pitch of the shortened season at Fenway Park on Friday night. Within about an hour, though, Red Sox President Sam Kennedy went on the team's flagship radio station and said Baker will not throw out the first pitch.

Later, the team said Kennedy was mistaken and clarified that Baker, in fact, will be part of the first pitch Friday.

Raul Martinez chats with Chaim Bloom about the excitement of opening day, the competitiveness of the Red Sox and what it will take to make the playoffs in a 60-game season.

It all began when Baker's office, on the schedule it released at about 8:20 a.m. Friday, said, "Later, Governor Baker will throw out the first pitch at Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox."

Not long after, on WEEI's Greg Hill Show, Kennedy was adamant that someone other than the governor would have the honor of throwing the first pitch.

"I can confirm that it's not Governor Baker," the Sox executive said. "We hope he's going to be there, but I can confirm that he's not throwing the pitch."

Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran said in an email later Friday morning that, "Sam misspoke on the radio this morning. The Governor is, in fact, one of the participants in tonight's ceremonial first pitch."

The governor's office clarified that he is one of a couple of first pitch participants.

There did not appear to be any confusion around the fact that right-hander Nathan Eovaldi would take the mound for the Sox on Friday for the first pitch that actually counts. Game time is 7:30 p.m.