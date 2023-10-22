Social media trend ‘Kool-Aid Man Challenge' sparks vandalism in Raynham

Some homeowners in Massachusetts say they're not happy about a social media trend that involves teens smashing through fences.

Raynham resident Jodee Viola told NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that she didn't think too much when she heard a loud bang Wednesday night, but she was shocked and confused to see her fence had been destroyed.

"I ran out back and saw you know, the fence just splattered all over the yard," she said.

Viola thought the damage was from a car, or even a bear, but video footage from one of her neighbors showed a group of teens running up to the fence and jumping through it.

"I think we were pretty shocked at how easily the fence exploded," she said.

Teens partaking in the troubling trend -- which is an homage to the signature move of the Kool-Aid man -- are posting the videos online, on platforms like TikTok.

Viola said she wants these kids to find something else silly to do that isn't causing damage for other people.

"There's plenty of ideas out there that that aren't going to affect other people negatively," she said.

According to WJAR, police said another house was also damaged Wednesday night.