Man suspected in string of Somerville break-ins arrested

A man wanted in a string of break-ins in Somerville, Massachusetts, was arrested Friday after a local resident reported a stranger in their basement.

Fabio Armelio, 47, was arrested Friday around 6:35 p.m., when he was found in a basement on Cherry Street.

Somerville police say Armelio is a person of interest in 12 recent breaking and entering cases in the Powderhouse neighborhood of the city. Investigators believe he's been targeting residents and members of the Tufts University community. He has been identified as the suspect in three of these cases, while the investigation into the others continues.

One break-in victim previously told NBC10 Boston there was evidence that the suspect stayed in her home for several days while she and her roommates were away for the holiday.

Armelio also has 20 warrants out for various crimes, including breaking and entering, larceny, possession of burglarious tools, receiving stolen property, assault, trespassing, and threats, according to police.

The cases are under investigation with help from a newly created multi-agency investigative and apprehension team that includes the Somerville Police Department, Tufts University Police, MIT Police, Boston Police, Cambridge Police, federal agencies, and support from Massachusetts State Police.

Armelio is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 6 in Somerville District Court.