burglary

Somerville police warn about string of break-ins

By Abbey Niezgoda

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a string of break-ins, some Somerville residents are being warned to lock their first-floor windows.

Somerville police issued the public safety alert for wards 2 and 3 Thursday over a slew of incidents, mostly on the Beacon Street corridor near Cambridge between midnight and 6 a.m.

One woman said she used to open her windows in the summer to let in fresh air, but not after one of her roommates came face-to-face with an intruder and managed to scare him off.

"She peeked in and she saw someone in there," the woman, Althea, recalled. "She kicked the door in and started yelling at him and he freaked out and pulled his shirt over his head and jumped out the window."

