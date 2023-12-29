South Coast Rail: All aboard to New Bedford, Fall River in 2024

The MBTA is on track to deliver Commuter Rail service to the South Coast in 2024, marking the first time in decades that cities like New Bedford and Fall River will have direct rail access to Boston.

Physical construction of the tracks and new stations is substantially complete, and going into the new year, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng says it's all about testing and safety.

Over the first half of the year, the MBTA will be working on train control systems and training engineers along the new lines.

"Physically they will begin to see trains operating on the system, going back and forth, as we're training the engineers," Eng said in an interview with NBC10 Boston. "So a lot of this is about the getting operational readiness for commuter rail service."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It will cost $24.5 billion to make all the necessary repairs to the MBTA, the agency said Thursday, a massive price tag that dwarfs even the Big Dig's.

Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail project extends commuter rail service to Taunton, New Bedford and Fall River. Service was supposed to begin by the end of 2023, but that was delayed. Eng said transportation officials will use feedback from riders to fine tune the schedules when the rail opens.

"It's going to be safe; it's going to be reliable," Eng said. "And it's just another component as we continue to build out the system and even rebuild the other parts of the system that we know we have to do."

Amid this expansion, Eng said that rebuilding existing infrastructure remains a key priority after what he calls years of disinvestment.

In Ashland, the T stop recently reopened following a multi-million dollar restoration project that closed the station in August.

Meanwhile, the T has also opened an interim platform in Lynn, to restore train service there, after safety issues closed down Lynn station in 2022.

After ongoing MBTA railroad crossing incidents, a major safety upgrade is happening at Commuter Rail crossings across the region.

Work is ongoing on a permanent solution. The interim platform was put together using bridge decks.

"The difference in construction time was we put this one together in about four months, roughly to put it together for an average station of that magnitude, probably be anywhere from 14 to 18 months," Assistant Chief of Engineering at Keolis Dale McGuire said.

These projects are just three of dozens the MBTA has ongoing across its systems as it works to restore confidence in the Greater Boston public transit.

"What we're trying to do is be proactive with regards to inspections, corrective repairs and keeping our system functioning as we build out the capital investment plan that could build not only for today's needs but for the future," Eng said.

A future phase of the South Coast Rail would extend the Stoughton line south, connecting even more communities to Boston.