South Shore liquor store robbed, Marshfield police searching for suspect

A liquor store in Marshfield, Massachusetts, was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon, prompting a search of the surrounding area for the suspect who got away.

Marshfield police said the robbery happened just before 1 p.m. at Yogi's Liquor Supply, located on Ocean Street. Officers and K9 teams searched the area immediately following the incident, with someone on Facebook saying she saw officers and police dogs on Plymouth Avenue and surrounding streets.

There was no immediate update Saturday if any progress had been made in the search.

Police shared a photo of the suspect on Facebook, and the man appeared to be wearing black pants, a gray zip up hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, a blue surgical mask, dark-colored sunglasses, and a navy hat. At least two people appeared to be huddled on the ground with their heads in their hands.

Police did not say if or how much money the man may have got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-834-6655.