Speakeasy-style lounge with hidden door entrance opens in Marblehead

A new cocktail lounge has come to the North Shore.

According to a source, The Hidden Door is now open in Marblehead, confirming what another source told us earlier, that the place would be opening on Washington Street in the center of town. We have been told that the new spot--which is run by Todd and Victoria Horvath--is located next door to The Barrelman restaurant, and it is a speakeasy-style lounge where people enter through a secret door hidden in a bookcase.

The address for The Hidden Door (and The Barrelman) is 259 Washington Street, Marblehead, MA, 01945. Its Instagram page can be found at instagram.com/thehiddendoormhd.

