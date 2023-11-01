Special delivery: First responders reunite with family after helping with baby boy's birth

It was a call first responders in Stoneham, Massachusetts, will never forget.

Last week, they helped deliver a baby when his mom went into labor at home. On Wednesday, they got to meet the healthy newborn boy for the first time.

According to his mother, Calvin Haley was not supposed to arrive until mid-November, but last Friday morning, he decided to make an early arrival.

"Calvin said, 'We are going to do this right now.' I couldn't even make it out the door," Allison Haley said.

Within minutes, police and firefighters arrived at the Haleys' condo complex. When they got there, Calvin was already half on his way out.

"I asked her if she was ready to push, and she said she was ready, so we started pushing, and the baby started coming out safely," officer Lucas Ferraz said.

"I saw a little bum and two little legs, and I knew it was happening," firefighter Arthur Yeomelakis said.

Both Ferraz and Yeomelakis are new fathers, so they do have some experience, but they said nothing could have prepared them for this. After 15 minutes, Calvin Haley was born, weighing 4 pounds, 13 ounces.

"It was a great experience. Definitely scary, but I think God put me there at the right time," Ferraz said.

The Haleys plan to take Calvin to the police and fire stations when he's older. They also plan to send them Christmas cards every year to thank them.

"You hear stories about people saving lives, and that's what they did for us. I was afraid something could have gone wrong, and then he was there, and he was mine," said his dad, Nick Haley.

"This is a story we will tell at every single holiday for the rest of his life," Allison Haley said.