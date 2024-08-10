forecast

Spectacular summer weekend as Debby's remnants dissipate

The last cluster of showers will scoot off Cape later this morning as clearing works in from the west. With sunshine dominating this afternoon, highs soar into the mid and upper 80s.

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

We’re in the clear from Debbie’s remnants, and a spectacular summer weekend is unfolding.

The last cluster of showers will scoot off Cape later this morning as clearing works in from the west. With sunshine dominating this afternoon, highs soar into the mid and upper 80s.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Noticeably drier air will work in during the afternoon. We’re expecting this to last for several days into next week.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Speaking of, if you’re taking vacation next week, you get the gold star. Superb stretch is in store with sunny skies and highs near 80.

We’ll see some localized sea breezes by midweek, and then wrangle with the track of another potential tropical system by the end of the week.

Fires continue to consume the intermountain West this summer. And smoke plumes have been sweeping through the Northeast for weeks now.

This weekend may see some dimming sunshine as a result of more smoke in the middle and upper atmosphere.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!

More Debby-related stories

Severe weather Aug 8

A deadly tornado, flooding rains and swollen rivers plague residents in the path of Debby

First Alert Weather Aug 8

Tropical Storm Debby: How many other D-named storms reached New England?

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us