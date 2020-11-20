Local

Springfield

Springfield Police Search for Mother, 6 Children

Police said DCF officials had not heard from or seen Christamarie Derby and her children since Tuesday

Police in Springfield, Massachusetts are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 33-year-old woman and her six children, after officials from the Department of Children and Families said they hadn't heard from her in days.

Police said DCF officials had not heard from or seen Christamarie Derby and her children since Tuesday, and that they believed the mother and children were in the Springfield or Chicopee area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts were asked to call 413-750-2253, 413-787-6355 or 911.

