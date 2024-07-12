Boston

Standoff in Dorchester after armed robbery

Police and EMS were on scene with bullet proof vests and helmets

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police have responded to a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood where someone has barricaded themselves inside Thursday night.

Boston police say they believe a suspect is there from an armed robbery that occurred earlier in the day. Video from the scene shows a tactical team outside the home, as well as officers apparently from the department's gang unit.

Boston EMS were also seen wearing bullet proof vests and helmets, in addition to other law enforcement on scene.

According to police, officers were called to 479 Blue Hill Avenue just after 4 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated

