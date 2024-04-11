Massachusetts

State health regulators to meet to discuss Steward Health

The Health Policy Commission meeting Thursday will also include a vote on establishing a 2025 health care cost growth benchmark

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

State health regulators will be discussing Thursday the Steward Health Care's decision to sell-off its physician network in Massachusetts.

Steward is trying to sell the network to OptumCare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group.

This proposal drew sharp criticism from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and House Speaker Ron Mariano.

Steward Health Care, which teeters on a financial crisis that could put multiple Massachusetts hospitals in jeopardy, is a "house of cards and a charade," Gov. Maura Healey said a week ago, continuing to lash out at the for-profit health care system that is one of the state's largest employers.
The Health Policy Commission meeting Thursday will also include a vote on establishing a 2025 health care cost growth benchmark.

State health care officials received notifications last month in connection with the proposed sale of Stewardship Health Inc. and the contracting Steward Health Care Network to OptumCare.

Stewardship Health Inc. is the parent of Stewardship Health Medical Group Inc., which employs primary care physicians and other clinicians across nine states, according to the Health Policy Commission.

