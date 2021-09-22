Local

Mass. State Police Union Suing Over Baker's Mask Mandate

In the lawsuit, the State Police Association asks that members who already had coronavirus or who do not want to get the shot receive weekly testing and wear masks.

By Katie Brace

Union members representing the Massachusetts State Police will be in Suffolk Superior Court for a hearing Wednesday after filing a lawsuit over the governor’s vaccine mandate for state workers.

Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order last month to require everyone who works for Massachusetts' Executive Department, which includes state police, provide proof that they've been vaccinated by mid-October.

Anyone who isn't vaccinated and doesn't have an exemption for medical or religious reasons approved by Oct. 17 will face disciplinary action, which may include being fired, the Baker administration said.

In the lawsuit, the State Police Association asks that members who already had coronavirus or who do not want to get the shot receive weekly testing and wear masks.

The Massachusetts State Police union says the governor needs to bargain with them first before issuing a sweeping mandate. And that is why the issue is going before a judge.

The attorney for the State Police Union did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

