A State Trooper was dragged down the highway in Canton after he pulled over a driver, who sped off in a Jeep then crashed and ran on foot.

The trooper and a recent graduate of the state police academy stopped the white Jeep for speeding on Route 95 shortly after midnight Thursday. When they walked up to the car, the officers saw what they believe was marijuana inside.

The driver refused to step out of the car when asked, according to police. The suspect sped off when one of the Troopers tried to open the door of the Jeep, but his hand got stuck and he was momentarily dragged a short distance.

The Trooper suffered a minor hand injury, was examined by EMS and declined transport to a hospital.

The driver continued down the highway, taking Exit 10 onto Coney Street into Walpole before crashing the Jeep and running from the scene.

Troopers from the State Police-Framingham Barracks, MSP K9 teams, and Walpole and Norwood Police set up a perimeter around the area and searched for the driver until around 3 a.m.

Police couldn't find the suspect but they were able to gather identifying information. The investigation into the driver is ongoing.